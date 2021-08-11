Team Leader, Agency Performance and System Support (VPSG5)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position has responsibility for the supervision of a defined team of staff in the Agency Performance and System Support team, Central Highlands Area, West Division. The position will have a program and area-based leadership role in the monitoring of services and implementation of departmental priorities. You will be involved in a range of key projects and initiatives related to the provision of health and human services, including the development of the service system, and will be responsible for monitoring the performance of external service providers. In collaboration with other staff you will have responsibility for implementation of key departmental policy and reform agendas including the Funded Organisations Performance Monitoring Framework (FOPMF).

Are you:

A person with knowledge and experience in health or human services management?

Able to negotiate, communicate and build relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders in the community sector?

A strategic thinker who is capable of managing change and developing innovative solutions?

PLEASE NOTE: Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

