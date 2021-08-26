VOCAT Koori List Registrar, Magistrates' Court of Victoria (VPSG3.2)

• VPS Grade 3.2 role based at Melbourne but with some flexibility to engage with external agencies.

• A chance to further develop the Koori List of VOCAT in conjunction with broader reform plans.

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

The Victims of Crime Assistance Tribunal (VOCAT) is a statutory scheme within MCV that provides financial assistance to victims of crime.

About the role

The VOCAT Koori List Registrar will assist in processing applications for assistance by Koori victims. There will be a requirement to learn all aspects of the operational role, including administratively case managing files, making interim awards and entering data in the Tribunal's case management system.

The VOCAT Koori List Registrar will also work closely with the VOCAT Koori List Engagement Officer in making connections with the Koori community, particularly in relation to victims of violent crime. The role will involve communicating to Koori service providers the range of assistance available under the Victims of Crime Assistance Act 1996 (the Act)

About you

This is an Aboriginal Identified position, people who are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander are strongly encouraged to apply.

This role will suit a person who is passionate about engaging with the Koori Community and Koori support agencies. The VOCAT Koori List Registrar will need to be able to work at times within a fast-paced team but at other times quite independently.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.

Magistrates' Court of Victoria's vision is that all employees access and enjoy the same rights, responsibilities, resources and opportunities regardless of their gender, identity or cultural beliefs. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women.