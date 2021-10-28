Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor (CYF5)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor facilitates responses for Aboriginal children/families entering the child protection program at the Area level. The role supports the principles of self-determination for Aboriginal families, promoting continuity of family and community relationships and continuity of children's cultural identity that are essential to children's health and wellbeing.

The role will work in partnership with department programs, Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs), Community Services Organisations (CSOs), mainstream services and Aboriginal children, families and communities.

The Aboriginal Cultural Support and Awareness Advisor promotes family engagement, and supports cultural safety for clients. The role will be instrumental in the cultural planning process, providing cultural expertise and guidance that informs the development of cultural support plans to enable Aboriginal children to remain connected to community, build resilience and support them to remain connected with family and community.

This role will support early intervention responses for Aboriginal children and families. This begins with the early identification of Aboriginal children in the investigation and response phase, facilitating first responses including early referral to ACCOs, multidisciplinary conferencing and engagement in Aboriginal Family Led Decision Making (AFLDM) meetings. The role aims to support early intervention strategies to reduce statutory intervention and the reduction of Aboriginal children in care.

Special Measures:

This is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.



MANDATORY VACCINATION POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Victorian Chief Health Officer's Directions as issued and updated from time to time. Vaccination requirements may differ from role to role based on their risk category and the duties performed. The department's policy (attached) outlines the risk categories and requirements for employees working for the department. Where relevant, proof of immunisation status may be required.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the attached policy for more information - DFFH and FSV COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policy.docx (sharepoint.com)

