Housing Services Officer, Advice and Assistance, Client Support and Housing Services (HSO2)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Work Location: 25 Ringwood Street, Ringwood

Housing Services Officers play a vital role in supporting the delivery of client-centred services to individuals and families who seek housing assistance or reside in public housing.

This role is part of a network of community workers and organisations that share the responsibility for working with vulnerable people to promote and support their wellbeing.

Based in offices across the state and working across two teams, the role undertakes a range of tasks relating to tenancy and property management and/or the provision of housing advice and assistance that may include:

providing support and information on services

identifying and assessing Victorians' housing needs and their eligibility for services

allocating rental properties to eligible applicants

Are you

Committed to positive client outcomes?

A dedicated team member who works well with others to achieve targets?

Able to work in a fast paced environment dealing with complex situations?

