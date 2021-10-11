Manager Client Support & Housing Services (VPSG6)

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Location - 25 Ringwood Street, Ringwood

Role purpose



Reporting to the Executive Director in the Outer Eastern Melbourne Area, East Division, this position plays a key leadership role. The role is accountable for the day to day management of the Client Support & Housing Services Unit with a focus on leading the delivery of meeting organisational objectives, service delivery standards and timelines, stakeholder expectations and client needs.

This role supports the strategic directions of government enabling Victorians to have suitable and stable housing through the implementation of actions to reduce homelessness and improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable/disadvantaged Victorians.

﻿Are you

Driven by a desire to influence reform?

Experienced in managing service delivery and achieve key performance indicator targets within resourcing, timeline and budget parameters.

Are you a person who delivers visible results that will contribute to improving the health and lives of Victorians?

Actively committed to supporting staff to develop and drive continuous improvement in how services are delivered to vulnerable/disadvantaged people.

A problem solver and strategic thinker who can lead the development of practical and creative solutions to service design challenges?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Inline with current Victorian Chief Health Officer direction, proof of COVID 19 vaccinations maybe required.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.